Novak’s Australia tell-all bombshell

Tennis celebrity Novak Djokovic has promised to disclose his aspect of the story of the Australian Open drama after his first press look weeks after his deportation.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion met with Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic in entrance of a throng of press, describing the “unfortunate events in Australia” which “was at least unexpected, as it happened,” he stated with a smile.

Since his deportation Djokovic has spent the final two weeks in Belgrade, but additionally in Montenegro.

“This is the first time I go public,” he stated.

Djokovic thanked the President for the help together with the Serbian folks after “these circumstances that found me in Australia”. He stated their help has proven “that this connection will be like that forever”.

He has promised to ship his aspect of the story “in more detail”, however instructed President Vucic, “I wanted to see you first of all because as a citizen of Serbia I felt a great need to thank you for the great support you gave me as President of Serbia.

“Although I was alone in detention in Australia and faced many problems and challenges, I did not feel lonely.

“You stood up and stood behind me and put yourself in a compromised political position, within the framework of international relations, and that is why I am extremely grateful. I will remember that.”

President Vucic hailed Djokovic for “glorifying our country” regardless of admitting that when receiving the decision from the tennis star to offer the information of his detention, he urged him to go away the nation.

“And then I saw how persistent he is, how much he wanted to play, to fight on the sports field, to show on the sports field how much he is ready to fight not only for himself, but his country and show that he is better than others.” Vucic defined.

Djokovic arrived in Melbourne in early January however was deported forward of the Australian Open after the Federal Court upheld Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s determination to cancel his visa.

The unvaccinated star and Tennis Australia believed the Serbian was eligible for a medical exemption to enter the nation and compete, as a result of he had been contaminated with Covid-19 in December.

A livid backlash erupted when information of Djokovic’s exemption was made public through an Instagram publish and he was detained at Tullamarine Airport upon arrival, then subsequently frolicked in resort detention as his closing authorized problem to remain in Australia fell by means of.

He urged, “please be patient”.

He stated inside the subsequent 7-10 days he’ll handle the state of affairs “in more detail with my version of the story to every thing that happened in Australia”.

Djokovic’s deportation meant he was unable to problem for a tenth Australian Open crown and push forward of Nadal and Roger Federer on the record of all-time males’s main winners.

The Big Three have been degree on 20 grand slams every at the beginning of the yr earlier than Nadal took the outright lead in Melbourne when he beat Medvedev in an exciting five-set closing.

President Vucic purred over Djokovic, telling the media “someone special and bigger than all of us is here today”.

“Thank you for representing our country with honour, courage and in the best way, and for doing so in the future. Thank you for the great fight you fought in Australia,” Vucic stated.

A press release from the President’s workplace stated “that the ladies were specially groomed, and all this shows that someone special and much bigger came.”

“It has never happened that we have so many people in the building, that all the secretaries, all bookkeepers, all cooks, janitors, came because they wanted to see Novak.

“He will beat them all, at Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open. I predict that.”