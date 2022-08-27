Novak’s choice to miss US Open: Nadal

New title favourites Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal have expressed their disappointment and disappointment at Novak Djokovic’s absence from the US Open.

But Nadal says the present will at all times go on with or with out the game’s greatest stars.

Djokovic is sitting out his second grand slam of the season due to his ongoing refusal to be vaccinated in opposition to COVID-19.

His determination to not tow the road of greater than 95 per cent of his friends on tour leaves the Serb trailing Nadal, with 22 majors, by one grand slam crown within the males’s all-time title race.

Fellow grand slam glutton Roger Federer, additionally lacking the Open forward of his deliberate comeback this month from one other spherical of knee surgical procedure on the Laver Cup exhibition occasion, has received 20 slams.

While politely providing his condolences for Djovokic’s newest misplaced alternative, the Spaniard reminded the reigning Wimbledon champion he wasn’t the one participant to ever miss a giant event.

“I repeat what I said plenty of times: the sport in some ways is bigger than any player,” Nadal mentioned.

“I missed a lot of important events in my tennis career because of injuries, without a doubt.

“Last yr I used to be not right here. Two years in the past I used to be not right here. The event continues. The world of tennis maintain going.

“Even if it is not a good news for everyone, the world continues and the tennis will continue after me, after Novak, after Roger. Every year will be for the slams champion. That’s it.

“Without a doubt, Novak is among the most necessary gamers of the final 20 years, the historical past of our sport. In a private manner I really feel sorry for him that he isn’t capable of journey right here.

“But in the other hand … (it’s his choice).”

Djokovic solely withdrew hours earlier than Thursday’s attract New York, after lastly giving up hope the US Government would calm down restrictions in time.

“From my personal perspective, it’s very sad news. It’s always a shame when the best players of the world are not able to play a tournament because of injuries or because of different reasons,” Nadal mentioned forward of his first-round match on Tuesday with Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata.

“It’s tough for the fans, tough for the tournament. In my opinion, tough for the players, too, because we want to have the best field possible.”

Nadal is again for the primary time in three years chasing a fifth title within the Big Apple, having chosen to not journey in 2020 after which missed out with a foot drawback final yr.

He is but to lose a best-of-five units match this season however is brief on match follow having solely competed as soon as since being compelled out of Wimbledon forward of the semi-finals with an belly tear.

“It’s a tough injury because it’s dangerous, it’s risky. When you have a scar, it’s a place that you put in a lot of effort when you are serving. You need to find flexibility again,” Nadal mentioned.

“I am doing things the best way that I can. I hope to be ready for the action. That’s the only thing that I can say. With the tools that I have today, I hope to be competitive enough to give myself a chance.”

Medvedev, who denied Djokovic a calendar-year grand slam in final yr’s remaining, mentioned he wished the Serb was in New York.

“The rivalry against Rafa is really I feel like heating up in a way. Twenty-two, 21 – a joke of a number.

“It’s a pity he isn’t right here. It could be an amazing story for tennis. Not solely tennis-wise, however it’s not us tennis gamers, it is American authorities guidelines. Completely comprehensible additionally.”