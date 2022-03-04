Novaya Gazeta cuts Ukraine war reporting

Russia’s Novaya Gazeta newspaper, whose editor Dmitry Muratov was a co-winner of final 12 months’s Nobel Peace Prize, says it’ll take away materials on Russia’s army actions in Ukraine from its web site due to censorship.

The newspaper stated it could proceed to report on the implications that Russia is going through, together with a deepening financial disaster and the persecution of dissidents.

“Military censorship in Russia has quickly moved into a new phase: from the threat of blocking and closing publications (almost fully implemented) it has moved to the threat of criminal prosecution of both journalists and citizens who spread information about military hostilities that is different from the press releases of the Ministry of Defence,” the paper stated in a message to readers.

“There is no doubt that this threat will be realised.”

The newspaper stated it couldn’t danger the liberty of its employees but additionally couldn’t ignore its readers’ need for it to persevering with working, even below army censorship.

It stated it was subsequently eradicating supplies “on this topic” from its web site and social networks.

“We continue to report on the consequences that Russia is facing: the developing economic crisis, the rapid decline in living standards, problems with access to foreign medicines and technologies and the persecution of dissidents, including for anti-war statements,” it stated.

Muratov, the editor, devoted his Nobel prize final 12 months to 6 of the newspaper’s journalists who had been murdered for his or her work.

On the day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine final week, he informed the BBC: “Our peace-loving Russian people will now feel the hatred of the world because we are starting a third world war in the centre of Europe.”

Novaya Gazeta’s announcement adopted the closure this week of radio station Ekho Moskvy, one other of the few remaining impartial voices within the Russian media.

Refusing to surrender its editorial independence, Ekho Moskvy’s board of administrators voted to shut the station after the prosecutor common’s workplace demanded restrictions on entry to it due to what it known as false reporting on Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine.