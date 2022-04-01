Now is not the time for change, says Orbán in final election rally

SZEKESFEHERVAR, Hungary — Viktor Orbán on Friday advised Hungarians to not experiment with new management at a time of disaster as he held his ultimate marketing campaign rally forward of Sunday’s parliamentary election.

The longtime prime minister’s message resonated with a big crowd who crammed a sq. in Székesfehérvár, a metropolis in central Hungary the place Orbán went to highschool.

Yet whereas Orbán’s Fidesz social gathering is forward within the polls, the opposition says the electoral system is unfair and he has confronted criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who known as out the Hungarian chief for not providing stronger assist to his beleaguered nation.

Orbán, who has been in energy since 2010, advised supporters that solely his authorities can safeguard Hungary’s safety — arguing that the opposition would drag the nation into struggle.

“The war changed everything, it also changed our campaign,” Orbán stated. The query for Hungarian voters now, he declared, is “war or peace.”

Orbán has nurtured an in depth relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent times, whereas sustaining an uneasy relationship with neighboring Ukraine. But when Russia invaded Ukraine weeks forward of Hungary’s election, the prime minister pivoted, sending a message to voters that Budapest’s greatest curiosity is to be neither pro-Ukrainian nor pro-Russian.

Hungary’s opposition, the prime minister claimed, has made a take care of the Ukrainian authorities — and can present Kyiv with weapons and assist sanctions on Russian power imports if it involves workplace. The opposition, nonetheless, has rejected these claims as “propaganda.”

“The Ukrainians can’t ask us to help in such a way that in the meantime we ruin ourselves,” the prime minister stated, including: “Our heart is with them, but Hungary has to stand by its interests and has to stay out of this war.”

In his marketing campaign handle, Orbán offered himself as a secure pair of fingers in a harmful time for the area.

“We’ve already seen several crises,” Orbán stated. “I suggest to the Hungarians that we don’t experiment now,” he stated, including that persons are higher off with “experience, predictability” and representatives who’ve already been examined.

According to POLITICO’s Poll of Polls, Fidesz is on target for 50 % of the vote, with the opposition — a generally uneasy alliance of parties hoping to oust Orbán — on 44 %.

HUNGARY NATIONAL PARLIAMENT ELECTION POLL OF POLLS For extra polling knowledge from throughout Europe go to POLITICO Poll of Polls.

The prime minister additionally touched upon a referendum set to happen alongside the election, which the federal government has promoted as designed to assist defend youngsters however which critics say is fanning the flames of homophobia within the nation.

“We also have to say clearly on Sunday: the mother is a woman, the father is a man — and leave our children alone,” Orbán stated, including that “gender madness” needs to be stopped.

The prime minister’s messaging obtained an enthusiastic welcome within the sq. in Székesfehérvár.

One 81-year-old lady within the crowd — who stated she is identified regionally as Aunt Teca — stated “it is very important that there will be no war — that’s very important, that’s also why I came.”

“What I like is that there is someone who doesn’t allow that the West dictate and that others say how Hungary should live, how things should be here,” she stated.

While Zelenskyy has known as out Hungary’s management over its strategy to the struggle, amongst Orbán’s core supporters, the Ukrainian chief’s message has not resonated.

Asked about Zelenskyy’s critique of Orbán, the aged resident — who stated she hails from a small village however has been dwelling in Székesfehérvár because the Nineteen Fifties — stated she is “very upset” with Zelenskyy.

“Our sons should not bleed over there — not to mention that they are always rather hostile to the Hungarians, and now they will bring us into war? No thank you.”

Another native resident, who recognized herself simply as Viktória, stated it was “uplifting” to see Orbán in her hometown. “We were here four years ago, and we will be here four years from now,” she stated.

“We are always with him,” she stated, including that she helps Fidesz as a result of “they are authentic, they are trustworthy, and I see that only they can make the future secure for us.”

Standing subsequent to her, one other native, Róza, added: “He is one of Europe’s greatest politicians — we can thank him a lot.”

Meanwhile, within the opposition camp, politicians on Friday have been urging their supporters to not lose hope regardless of what they describe as an uneven taking part in area.

Ahead of the election, each side have accused one another of dishonest, with Orbán’s opponents elevating issues particularly a few report that stated some ballots crammed out by Hungarian audio system in Romania have been discovered dumped in landfill.

Péter Márki-Zay, the opposition’s candidate for prime minister, described the race on Friday as a battle between David and Goliath, pointing to gerrymandering, “an army of paid trolls,” a “propaganda machine” and “unlimited financial resources.”

But, he wrote in a Facebook post, “let’s not forget: in the battle between David and Goliath, David triumphed. Now, after 12 years, after 12 years of brainwashing, we have a real chance to replace Viktor Orbán and his system.”