Now, Japanese Men Answer Ukraine’s Call For Volunteer Foreign Army: Report

Keiichi Kurogi was one in every of dozens of males in Japan who provided to hitch an “international legion” to battle Russian invaders after Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy referred to as for volunteers.

Kurogi, a 39-year-old workplace employee who lives in southwestern Japan, informed Reuters he rang the Ukrainian embassy on Monday after seeing its plea for volunteers on Twitter.

“When I saw images of elderly men and women in Ukraine holding guns and going to the front, I felt I should go in their place,” he mentioned.

The embassy declined Kurogi’s supply to battle, telling him that he lacked the mandatory army expertise.

As of Tuesday, 70 Japanese males – together with 50 former members of Japan’s Self-Defense Forces and two veterans of the French Foreign Legion – had utilized to be volunteers, the Mainichi Shimbun newspaper mentioned, quoting a Tokyo firm dealing with the volunteers.

A spokesperson for the Ukrainian Embassy acknowledged receiving calls from folks “wanting to fight for Ukraine,” however declined to present additional particulars.

A February 28 social media put up from the embassy thanked Japanese for his or her many inquiries about volunteering however added a proviso.

“Any candidates for this must have experience in Japan’s Self-Defence Forces or have undergone specialised training,” it mentioned.

In a brand new put up on Twitter on Wednesday, the Ukrainian embassy in Japan mentioned it was in search of volunteers with medical, IT, communication, or firefighting expertise. It was not instantly clear if the volunteer positions have been distant or concerned travelling to Ukraine.

Japan has informed its nationals to place off journey to Ukraine for any purpose, a warning reiterated on Wednesday by Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, who mentioned he was conscious of the studies in regards to the volunteers.

“The Japanese foreign ministry has issued an evacuation advisory for all of Ukraine and we want people to stop all travel to Ukraine, regardless of the purpose of their visit,” he informed a information convention.

“We are communicating with the Ukrainian embassy in Japan and pointed out that an evacuation advisory is in place.”

Japan mentioned on Wednesday it could briefly shut its embassy in Kyiv given growing risks within the capital.

JAPAN GIVES

The battle in Ukraine has stirred sturdy feelings in Japan, which has a post-war pacifist structure that has been reinterpreted in recent times to permit Japan to train collective self-defense or help allies beneath assault.

Hundreds gathered for a protest in opposition to the Russian invasion final week in Tokyo, whereas the Ukrainian embassy mentioned it collected $17 million in donations from some 60,000 folks in Japan after it put out a web-based request for assist.

One of them was Ryoga Seki, a 23-year-old finding out laptop science at a graduate college in Osaka, who donated a complete month’s wages from his part-time tutoring job – 100,000 yen ($868) – to Ukraine.

“There are many people here, like me, who want to do something but can’t move around right now,” he mentioned, including that it was his first-ever main donation and the utmost quantity he might switch at one time from his financial institution.

As for Kurogi, he’s adamant that he would volunteer once more if Ukraine modified its necessities.

“I’m from a generation that does not know war at all,” he mentioned. “It’s not that I want to go to a war, it’s more that I would rather go than see children forced to carry guns.”

