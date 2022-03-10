‘Nowhere To Go But Up’: Jet Fuel Prices Will Likely Cause Airlines To Raise Prices

BOSTON (CBS) – Travelers, you’ve been warned: air fare costs are anticipated to rise.

“There’s a really tight relationship between jet fuel prices and oil prices,” Questrom School of Business at Boston University Economist Jay Zagrosky stated. “I’m expecting to see airline prices start rising very soon just like I’m seeing prices at the pump rise.”

Airline costs have already risen in 2022, as demand surges following a journey lull throughout the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Economists have predicted airline costs to rise by seven % every month this 12 months.

That rise will possible be accelerated due to drastically rising fuel costs proper now, an oblique consequence of the present warfare in Ukraine.

The value of jet gasoline goes up, and as such, airways will possible go the expense right down to their clients quickly sufficient.

Some airways like Allegiant and Alaska, which don’t have a giant foothold in Boston, have already introduced they’ll in the reduction of on flights because of the fuel costs.

“I always use the analogy of if I was a stockbroker, would I buy now or would I wait?” stated Michael Byrne, a journey agent in Framingham. “It’s a ‘lock it in now’ scenario. Buy your stock now and lock it in and ride the wave.”

The translation: in case you have flights to ebook, ebook them now.

“Air fare has nowhere to go but up,” CBS News journey knowledgeable Peter Greenerg defined.