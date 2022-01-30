‘Nowhere to hide’: Chilling warning to Russia

The UK’s high diplomat has warned new sanctions to be introduced as early as subsequent week, in efforts to discourage Moscow from invading Ukraine.

Britain will unveil new sanctions laws subsequent week to hit “a much wider variety” of Russian financial targets as a part of efforts to discourage Moscow from invading Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss mentioned Sunday.

The UK’s high diplomat mentioned the draft regulation would widen the nation’s sanctions toolbox so “any company of interest to the Kremlin and the regimen in Russia” could possibly be focused.

“There will be nowhere to hide for Putin’s oligarchs,” Truss instructed Sky News.

“What I’ll be announcing later this week is improved legislation on sanctions so we can target more Russian interests that are of direct relevance to the Kremlin.

“What the legislation enables us to do is hit a much wider variety of targets, so there can be nobody who thinks that they will be immune to those sanctions.”

Relations between Russia and the West are at their lowest level because the Cold War after Moscow deployed tens of hundreds of troops on the border of Ukraine.

The navy build-up has prompted fears it’s planning an invasion, spooking NATO and its members within the area and prompting the Western alliance to discover bolstering its personal deployments there.

Britain is making ready to supply NATO a “major” deployment of troops, weapons, warships and jets in Europe as quickly as subsequent week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced late Saturday.

In her interview, Truss warned that European allies should stay united in deterring Moscow, and prioritise “defending freedom and democracy” over “immediate financial issues”.

She famous Germany seemed to be taking “a much tougher line” on the controversial pipeline Nord Stream 2 constructed to relay Russian fuel to Europe.

“We cannot favour short-term economic interests over the long-term survival of freedom and democracy in Europe. That’s the tough decision all of us have got to make,” Truss mentioned.