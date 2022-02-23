‘Nowhere to hide’: Super Netball enters era with unprecedented TV coverage

TV protection of girls’s sport in Australia is about go subsequent stage with a landmark broadcast deal taking netball to new heights.

Super Netball is again with a bang and contemporary new look. The subsequent season of Australia’s premier netball competitors will get underway subsequent month and it’ll usher in a brand new period for the game.

Under a five-year deal introduced on Wednesday, each recreation of the Super Netball season, in addition to pre-season, shall be proven solely on Fox Sports and Kayo.

Fox Netball’s staff of consultants is a roll name of Australian netball legends together with Bianca Chatfield, Cath Cox, Laura Geitz, Sharni Norder, Madison Browne, Caitlin Thwaites and the recently-retired Caitlin Bassett.

The protection shall be spearheaded by host Hannah Hollis, whereas participant ambassadors Paige Hadley, Liz Watson and Gretel Bueta will present on-court insights all through the season.

On prime of matchday protection, Fox Netball has additionally unveiled two new exhibits on Fox Sports and Kayo.

‘Centre Circle’, which shall be hosted by Hollis, will kick off the spherical every week with a one-hour take a look at life on and off courtroom, showcasing star gamers.

The different present, ‘Pivot’, shall be a one-hour wrap-up of the weekend’s motion following the final match of the spherical each Sunday.

Fans can anticipated a the usual of netball protection to be taken to an entire new stage, with the introduction of aerial cameras, change room imaginative and prescient, internet cameras and internet mics — the equal of the stump mic in cricket.

At Wednesday’s launch of Fox Netball, Bianca Chatfield declared: “To all the athletes here: ‘Watch out.’ We’re going to hear everything, we’re going to see everything. So there’ll be no hiding.”

Cath Cox added: “There’s nowhere to hide now. We’re going to analyse this until the cows come home!”

In extra nice information for followers, each Sunday recreation of the 2022 Super Netball season, in addition to Finals and the Grand Final, shall be out there stay and free Kayo Freebies.

Every recreation of the Super Netball season shall be ad-free throughout play on Fox Sports and Kayo. The motion begins on Friday with the pre-season Team Girls Cup in Melbourne, the place all eight groups will play 4 video games over three days this weekend.

The Team Girls Cup shall be out there to observe free of charge through Kayo Freebies, earlier than the season correct will get underway on Saturday 26 March with a conflict between the Adelaide Thunderbirds and Collingwood Magpies.

The reigning Super Netball premiers are the NSW Swifts, and their co-captain Paige Hadley “going back-to-back” shall be extraordinarily robust in a season the place many groups are welcoming again established stars from damage and the expertise pool has been unfold throughout all eight groups.

“Obviously, there definitely is pressure (to defend the title),” Hadley advised information.com.au.

“Not many people get the opportunity to go back-to-back and it’s so hard. It’s definitely a big goal of ours. Every team in this competition wants to win and we also want to win to go back to back

“This year’s going to be hotly contested. There’s so many great teams, combinations, recruits everywhere.

“Obviously the pressure is on us. Everyone wants to beat ‘the hunted’ but for us it’s about focusing on us, sticking to the process and knowing what we need to do in those pressure moments to be able to get the job done each time.”

When requested which staff represents the largest menace to the Swifts this season, Hadley diplomatically replied: “I’m going to say all other seven.”

But she believes the competitors shall be very even, predicting the Melbourne Vixens and Collingwood Magpies to push up the desk and problem the likes of the Swifts, GWS Giants and the West Coast Fever.

In an enormous increase for the Vixens, Diamonds captain Watson will return after lacking everything of final season with an ankle damage, whereas shooter Sophie Garbin will give the Magpies extra firepower after leaving the Swifts in quest of extra courtroom time.

“I think the Fever are definitely going to be a threat,” Hadley mentioned.

“Obviously if we go back to a home and away season, it’s always a fortress to play over in Perth.

“Anyone that has (Goal Shooter) Jhaniele (Fowler) at one end and (Goal Keeper) Courtney (Bruce) at the other is going to be tough.

“With Sophie going to the Pies I think they’re going to have a lot of versatility in that shooting circle so they’re definitely going to be tough.

“And I think with the Vixens having Lizzy Watson back — she’s the world’s best wing attack — for her to be back and Kiera Austin coming back from an ACL, they’re going to be tough. “Every game is honestly going to be tough and I think there’s going to be a few favourites out there but it’s going to be a challenge.”

Round 1 shall be headlined by the Grand Final rematch between the Swifts and the Giants.

The Swifts will host their cross-town rivals on their residence courtroom and Hadley is anticipating a boisterous environment.

“Hopefully the whole stadium is packed red because it’s out home game,” Hadley mentioned.

“Fans have absolutely missed their netball so hopefully it’s packed out.

“Every derby it’s on, it’s physical, it’s all guns blazing. I have no doubt that Round 1 will bring a lot of emotion from last year and looking forward to the challenge that lays ahead in the derby for Round 1.”

