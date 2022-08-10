NPA boss in court for ‘bribing prosecutor to make case of undocumented Zim national go away’ | News24

The begin of the trial in opposition to Mpumalanga appearing Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions advocate Matric Luphondo and his co-accused has been delayed.

This is after Luphondo objected to the formulation of the cost sheet.

Luphondo and Mpumalanga human settlements head of division Kebone Masange have been accused of bribing a prosecutor to make a prison case go away.

Luphondo and Masange appeared within the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, the place the trial was anticipated to start out with the accused pleading to prices of corruption, defeating the ends of justice and conspiracy to commit corruption.

However, Luphondo’s defence workforce objected to the indictment. It is known that the defence had taken subject with the formulation of the costs. The courtroom heard that whereas a few of the points had been ironed out, there wasn’t settlement on all the issues raised by the defence.

As a consequence, each the State and Luphondo’s defence workforce had been anticipated to submit heads of arguments by Wednesday afternoon, which will probably be argued in courtroom on Thursday earlier than the trial can begin.

The points should be handled by the use of judgment earlier than the accused can plead to the costs.

Alleged crime

News24 beforehand reported that Zimbabwean-born Masange was arrested in September 2020 on prices of fraud, possession of fraudulent paperwork and contravening the Immigration Act.

Masange was accused of being in South Africa illegally and utilizing fraudulent paperwork in his software for the pinnacle of division place on the Mpumalanga human settlements division.

Luphondo and Hawks official Ayanda Plaatjie are alleged to have colluded with Masange to make the prison prices in opposition to him disappear. Plaatjie died in 2021.

According to the cost sheet, on 12 March 2021, Plaatjie approached the prosecutor who had been assigned to prosecute Masange on the DPP’s workplace in Pretoria and requested if there was any method “to get out of this case”.

On 18 March, Luphondo allegedly known as the prosecutor and requested a gathering at an eatery in Arcadia, Pretoria.

There, Luphondo allegedly informed the prosecutor that Masange was keen to do something to get out of the case and that they need to assist him.

Less than every week later, on 23 March, Luphondo allegedly met up with the prosecutor and handed him an 18-year-old bottle of Glenfiddich whisky, valued at R1 550 and R5 000 in money.

Luphondo then allegedly informed the prosecutor there could be extra the place that got here from.

Four days later, Plaatjie is alleged to have contacted the prosecutor and requested to satisfy him on the Foundations circle in Pretoria, the place he allegedly handed the prosecutor R28 000 in money.

Both Luphondo and Masange beforehand mentioned they’d plead not responsible to the costs.