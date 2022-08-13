NPA comes under fire for ‘vague’ indictment in corruption case involving one of their own | News24

The former performing Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions and the previous head of the Mpumalanga human settlements division have been charged with corruption.

Former performing Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Matric Luphondo and former head of the Mpumalanga human settlements division Kebone Masange have been charged with corruption.

It is alleged that Luphondo and Masange tried to bribe a prosecutor to have a felony case disappear.

While the trial was meant to begin on Wednesday, the defence has objected to the formulation of the indictment.

Former performing Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions in Mpumalanga Matric Luphondo has contended that the corruption case towards him is premised on an indictment that’s “extremely vague, ambiguous and does not necessarily constitute a criminal offence”.

The trial towards Luphondo and his co-accused, former head of the Mpumalanga human settlements division Kebone Masange, was meant to begin on Wednesday within the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

However, the matter was delayed once more after Luphondo’s authorized staff objected to the cost sheet. Advocate Danie Dörfling, SC, initially raised 4 points with the indictment.

The first was round using the Minimum Sentencing Act within the indictment fees, regardless of the information not justifying the inclusion of these provisions.

The State has since conceded and deleted the reference to the act from the indictment.

The second subject associated to the second depend, a cost of conspiracy to commit against the law, by which Dörfling argued that the indictment lacked particulars on why the accused’s conduct or actions constituted a felony offence.

He argued that the State didn’t disclose in what method Luphondo allegedly conspired, with whom and when the alleged conspiracy occurred.

Dörfling added that the outline given to 2 different fees was “extremely vague, ambiguous” and in its present iteration didn’t represent a felony offence.

This argument was in relation to fees the place the accused allegedly provided a bribe to a prosecutor to make felony fees towards Masange disappear.

The defence additionally took subject with what they termed was “the incomplete reference to the essential elements of the crime defined in the statute” in respect of 4 fees that Luphondo is going through.

READ | NPA boss in court for ‘bribing prosecutor to make case of undocumented Zim national go away’

The objections successfully set out that the accused cannot plead to fees which can be obscure and lack particulars on how a felony offence was dedicated.

Defending its formulation of the indictment, the State argued that the fees ought to be learn at the side of the assertion of information which additionally type a part of the indictment.

The prosecutor, advocate Max Orban, argued that the main points of how, the place and when the offences have been dedicated have been clearly set out within the abstract of information.

The courtroom is anticipated at hand down judgment on the objections on Monday.

Alleged crime

News24 beforehand reported that Zimbabwean-born Masange was arrested in September 2020 on fees of fraud, possession of fraudulent paperwork and contravening the Immigration Act.

Masange was accused of being in South Africa illegally and utilizing fraudulent paperwork in his software for the pinnacle of division place on the Mpumalanga human settlements division.

Luphondo and Hawks official Ayanda Plaatjie are alleged to have colluded with Masange to make the felony fees towards him disappear. Plaatjie died in 2021.

According to the cost sheet, on 12 March 2021, Plaatjie approached the prosecutor who had been assigned to prosecute Masange on the DPP’s workplace in Pretoria and requested if there was any means “to get out of this case”.

On 18 March, Luphondo allegedly referred to as the prosecutor and requested a gathering at an eatery in Arcadia, Pretoria.

There, Luphondo allegedly advised the prosecutor that Masange was keen to do something to get out of the case and that they need to assist him.

Less than every week later, on 23 March, Luphondo allegedly met up with the prosecutor and handed him an 18-year-old bottle of Glenfiddich whisky, valued at R1 550, and R5 000 in money.

Luphondo then allegedly advised the prosecutor there can be extra the place that got here from. Four days later, Plaatjie is claimed to have contacted the prosecutor and requested to satisfy him in Pretoria, the place he allegedly handed the prosecutor R28 000 in money.

Both Luphondo and Masange beforehand stated they’d plead not responsible to the fees.