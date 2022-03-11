NPA opposes Zuma appeal but won’t file papers – a clear sign it thinks he has no hope | News24

Last month Judge Piet Koen rejected former president Jacob Zuma’s bid to problem the dismissal of his “special plea” software, by which he sought the elimination of lead prosecutor Billy Downer and his acquittal on corruption costs.

Zuma tried to mount a number of different authorized challenges to the legitimacy of his corruption prosecution – all of which Koen dismissed. He is now attempting to problem sure of these dismissals within the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The National Prosecuting Authority is opposing Zuma’s enchantment, however has elected to not file any paperwork explaining why. It says Koen’s ruling successfully addresses all the previous president’s enchantment grounds.

For the primary time within the historical past of Jacob Zuma’s battle together with his corruption prosecutors, the State has chosen to not file papers to elucidate its opposition to the previous president’s newest enchantment bid – successfully fast-tracking the Appeal Court’s choice.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga instructed News24 on Friday:

We will oppose the petition for depart to enchantment as we imagine there are not any prospects of success on enchantment and we stand by Judge Piet Koen’s judgment.

Asked if that meant that the NPA wouldn’t file any papers in response to the 4 petitions filed by Zuma on the Supreme Court of Appeal earlier this week, Mhaga responded: “Yes. Judge Koen’s judgment speaks for itself and we stand by it.”

Zuma has requested the SCA for the fitting to problem Koen’s dismissal of his “special plea” software – by which he sought the elimination of prosecutor Billy Downer due to alleged bias and misconduct – in addition to his case that witnesses needs to be referred to as to testify concerning the abuses he claims to have suffered by the hands of the State (as a part of that “special plea” software).

Poor prospects

While Zuma additionally utilized to guide additional proof in his enchantment, largely to do together with his complaints that Downer had “leaked” publicly obtainable court docket paperwork to News24, Koen had discovered that none of this proof associated as to if Downer had the “title” to prosecute him – the important thing difficulty that may should be determined in an enchantment.

The State’s choice to not file any papers detailing its opposition to Zuma’s makes an attempt to enchantment Koen’s rulings towards him is arguably a robust indication of simply how poor it believes the previous president’s prospects of persuading the Appeal Court to even hear his case are.

It additionally implies that the SCA can take into account whether or not it should hear Zuma’s enchantment, which he clearly intends to make use of as a foundation to additional delay the beginning of his of his long-awaited arms deal corruption case on 11 April.

The State is adamant it should struggle any try by Zuma to additional delay his prosecution, which means that the previous president’s authorized crew might want to formally apply for a postponement of the case.

Given that Koen discovered that Zuma’s enchantment has no affordable prospect of success and his repeated emphasis that it’s within the pursuits of justice that his trial begins, it’s extremely unlikely that the choose will grant that postponement.

We need to hear your views on the information. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the dialog within the feedback part of this text.