NPR Reporter Calls Out Outlet for Ignoring Hunter Biden Scandal

National Public Radio (NPR), which infamously tweeted in October 2020 that they didn’t need to waste listeners’ time on a non-story, has not apologized, however considered one of its reporters is asking the corporate out for ignoring the invention of Hunter Biden’s laptop computer at a restore store and its exhausting drive that linked Joe Biden to his son’s affect peddling.

Why have not you seen any tales from NPR concerning the NY Post’s Hunter Biden story? Read extra on this week’s publication➡️ https://t.co/CJesPgmGvo pic.twitter.com/jAi7PnpbZf — NPR Public Editor (@NPRpubliceditor) October 22, 2020

“Why haven’t you seen any stories from NPR about the NY Post’s Hunter Biden story?” Terence Samuel, performing vice chairman and government editor at NPR, tweeted. “We don’t want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories, and we don’t want to waste the listeners’ and readers’ time on stories that are just pure distractions.”

Laura Sullivan, a reporter with NPR, responded to an April 6 tweet from journalist Glenn Greenwald that stated, ”Twitter founder Jack Dorsey apologized and admitted it was fallacious for Twitter to have censored any point out of the story. The [Washington Post] this week referred to as for a media ‘reckoning’ over what they did. Beyond these 2, all of them let their lie stand to this present day.”

“Add @NPR to the list,” Sullivan tweeted on Thursday. Newsroom editors referred to as it ‘not a real story.’ The ‘Hunter Biden laptop’ investigation could find yourself being a tax case, a hill of beans, or one thing else. But what it’s all the time been is a narrative.”

Add @NPR to the listing. Newsroom editors referred to as it “not a real story.” The “Hunter Biden laptop” investigation could find yourself being a tax case, a hill of beans, or one thing else. But what it is all the time been is a narrative. https://t.co/d3UbKDa0RO — Laura Sullivan (@LauraSullivaNPR) April 7, 2022

Fox News reported it’s not the primary time Sullivan has referred to as out her employer of 18 years:

Back in October 2020, when the New York Post initially reported on Hunter’s laptop computer, NPR was a part of the cadre of social media and information organizations that ignored the story. In response to the general public editor posting the message on Twitter, Sullivan tweeted on October 23, 2020, “Really love it when managers make our jobs harder. I don’t know if that’s #HunterBiden’s laptop or what’s on it, but it’s certainly not a ‘waste of time’ to find out. @NPR managers better hope that laptop was built out of an old Russian blender in Ukraine.”

Fox stated, “Along with calling the story a waste of time and distraction in fall 2020, NPR also came under fire for falsely claiming in March 2021 it had been ‘discredited by U.S. intelligence and independent investigations by news organizations.’”

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter