NRC, CDF To Observe International Day For People Of African Descent – St. Lucia Times News

As Emancipation Month 2022 continues, the Saint Lucia National Reparations Committee (NRC) and the National Cultural Foundation (NCF) will on Wednesday (August 31) host a second particular worldwide hybrid broadcast from Castries, this time in observance of the United Nations Intonational Day for People of African Descent (IDPAD).

The broadcast, on the National Television Network (NTN), will function a foremost presentation by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Representative on the United Nations Permanent Forum for People of African Descent Hon. Ambassador Dr June Soomer.

It can even function a visitor presentation by the President of the African Diaspora Development Initiative (ADDI) Ambassador Arikana Chihombori-Quao, who can be a former Permanent Representative of the African Union (AU) to the United States.

The United Nations designated 2015 to 2024 as International decade for People of African descent and in 2020 designated that August thirty first be noticed yearly by member-states because the International Day for People of African Descent, as of 2021.

For this the second yr, the NRC and the CDF will collaborate with the Government of Saint Lucia, associated UN Agencies and the CARICOM Reparations Commission (CRC) to make sure the 90-minute broadcast displays worldwide and regional dimensions for all Caribbean residents.

Ambassador Soomer’s matter shall be: Beyond the Decade – Why The Permanent Forum is Important for the Caribbean and Ambassador Chihombori-Quao will enlighten on ADDI’s plans for Caribbean illustration.

Messages are anticipated from the Government of Saint Lucia, UN Agencies and the CRC.

The broadcast will begin at 11am and finish at 12:30pm.

Wednesday’s broadcast follows a primary held final Wednesday, August 24, to look at the International Day for Remembrance of the Transatlantic Slave Trade and its Abolition, with a stirring presentation by London-based Saint Lucian historian, creator, poet and knowledgeable in Caribbean and African languages, Dr Morgan Dalphinis, who drew the hyperlinks between the Caribbean and African historical past from earlier than slavery to current and made the case for Africa to assist the CARICOM case for Reparations for Slavery and Native Genocide.

Dr Dalphin’s additionally spoke of his newest e-book ‘History of Saint Lucia 1654-1915’ (out there on Amazon).

Meanwhile, the NRC and the CDF are additionally making ready for a 3rd broadcast on Wednesday September 7, to look at the First Anniversary of final yr’s inaugural Caricom-African Union (AU) Summit.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia National Reparations Committee. Headline picture courtesy Matthew Spiteri (Unsplash.com).

