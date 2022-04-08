NRL 2022 LIVE updates: Brisbane Broncos v Sydney Roosters
NRL 2022 LIVE updates: Brisbane Broncos v Sydney Roosters
We’re sorry, this function is at present unavailable. We’re working to revive it. Please strive once more later.
Loading
Danger indicators for the Roosters
ninth minute: Kotoni Staggs splits the Roosters’ defence however his cross to Tesi Niu is rightly dominated ahead and Tricolours followers can breathe simpler. 0-0.
Percentage footy
Mistake-free begin from each groups to this point. Fast truth: Adam Reynolds has gained his previous three matches towards the Roosters (whereas with Souths). Will the streak proceed tonight?
Let’s go Warriors!
Great information for these of us who tipped the Warriors. A wonky Shaun Johnson discipline objective in golden level has given them a 25-24 win over the Cowboys and cemented their place inside the highest eight. And play has begun within the Broncos v Roosters conflict.
Warriors v Cowboys thriller
24-all at full-time, so we’re going to golden level!
Team information
Roosters
The guests will line up like this tonight after Siosiua Taukeiaho was dominated out yesterday. 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Paul Momirovski 4. Joseph Manu 5. Kevin Naiqama 6. Sam Walker 7. Luke Keary 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 14. Drew Hutchison 17. Lindsay Collins 11. Nat Butcher 12. Sitili Tupouniua 13. Victor Radley. Interchange: 9. Connor Watson 15. Daniel Suluka-Fifita 16. Angus Crichton 24. Fletcher Baker. Reserve: 20. Lachlan Lam
Broncos
The residence facet are 1-17. 1. Tesi Niu 2. Corey Oates 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Herbie Farnworth 5. Selwyn Cobbo 6. Billy Walters 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Keenan Palasia 9. Jake Turpin 10. Payne Haas 11. Kurt Capewell 12. Jordan Riki 13. Kobe Hetherington. Interchange: 14. Ryan James 15. Corey Jensen 16. TC Robati 17. Cory Paix. Reserve: 18. Tyson Gamble
Warriors v Cowboys replace
It’s all locked up at Moreton Daily Stadium, 24-all, with quarter-hour remaining. I would like a Warriors win right here to remain in contact with the leaders within the workplace tipping comp after the Knights value me final night time.
Is wrestle-mania again?
Concerns in regards to the scourge of wrestling creeping again into the NRL have dominated the information this week. Watch the eighth Immortal, Andrew Johns, have his say on the topic on this clip.
Good night to you, people
Hello sports activities followers,
Welcome to protection tonight of the second leg of Friday night time footy. Kick-off is scheduled for 7.55pm. Prior to the opening whistle we are going to carry you all of the staff information from Suncorp Stadium in addition to a take a look at this weekend’s motion.
Most Viewed in Sport
Loading