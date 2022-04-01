NRL 2022 LIVE updates: Penrith Panthers v South Sydney Rabbitohs at BlueBet Stadium

Thanks for becoming a member of us this night because the Panthers hunt for a staggering nineteenth straight win on residence turf, towards the crew they rolled in final yr’s grand closing.

South Sydney managed their first win of the season final week after they made gentle work of the headless Chooks, but when a Penrith aspect boosted by the return of celebrity No.7 Nathan Cleary doesn’t current an infinitely more durable take a look at then I’ll backstroke the size of the Nepean River. What a match it guarantees to be.