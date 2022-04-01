NRL 2022 LIVE updates: Penrith Panthers v South Sydney Rabbitohs at BlueBet Stadium
Up, up Cronulla!
Chasing three straight wins, the Sharks lead Newcastle 12-0 with underneath 10 minutes left. What a begin to the season they’ve had underneath new coach Craig Fitzgibbon.
Final crew lists
No late personnel adjustments to both crew, nevertheless Scott Sorensen and Spencer Leniu, who had been initially named within the Penrith beginning aspect, will drop again to the bench to accommodate James Fisher-Harris and Liam Martin, who missed final week’s match with damage.
Can Cleary beat the butterflies?
Joey Johns, who is aware of a factor or two about making comebacks from critical accidents, reckons Nathan Cleary can be battling the butterflies huge time as he makes his return tonight from low season shoulder surgical procedure.
Good night, of us
Thanks for becoming a member of us this night because the Panthers hunt for a staggering nineteenth straight win on residence turf, towards the crew they rolled in final yr’s grand closing.
South Sydney managed their first win of the season final week after they made gentle work of the headless Chooks, but when a Penrith aspect boosted by the return of celebrity No.7 Nathan Cleary doesn’t current an infinitely more durable take a look at then I’ll backstroke the size of the Nepean River. What a match it guarantees to be.
