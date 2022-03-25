NRL 2022 – LIVE updates: Wests Tigers v New Zealand Warriors, South Sydney Rabbitohs v Sydney Roosters

After the pokies debate earlier within the week, there may be a lot on the road for the Tigers, who desperately must notch a win so final week’s Newcastle nightmare is usually a factor of previous.

Just on James Roberts and Daine Laurie visiting certainly one of Newcastle’s busiest pubs for a slap the night time earlier than their sport, the place do you stand?

The notion isn’t nice, however I don’t assume it’s the largest difficulty within the sport. But while you’re not profitable, and even worse nonetheless being simply crushed, every part simply appears to be magnified a bit extra.

Michael Maguire narrowly saved his job final yr, and this yr hasn’t began significantly better. He’s at all times been an effort and one per middle coach. Will his crew chew down on the mouthguard for him tonight?