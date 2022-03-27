NRL 2022: ‘Nasty’ Barnett send off referred straight to NRL judiciary

Mitchell Barnett has been referred straight to the NRL judiciary after being despatched off through the Knights’ loss to Penrith on Saturday.

Barnett grew to become the primary participant to be despatched off this season in Bathurst, when he hit Chris Smith within the head with a raised elbow because the Panthers ahead ran a decoy line.

The incident was labelled nasty, a mind explosion, an inexpensive shot, ugly and silly by Fox League commentators, and the NRL match evaluation panel have clearly seen the incident that method, too.

While carryover factors now not play any half within the judiciary course of, Barnett being despatched straight to the judiciary signifies the seriousness with which the incident is being handled.