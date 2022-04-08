NRL investigating homophobic slur in game

The NRL is investigating after a Warriors participant appeared to make use of a homophobic slur in direction of North Queensland winger Kyle Feldt within the match at Redcliffe.

The incident was picked up by broadcast microphones within the sixtieth minute of Friday’s recreation, which was ultimately received by the Warriors 25-24 with a golden level.

After Warriors’ winger Marcelo Montoya had been penalised for top contact on Peta Hiku, Feldt was on the bottom having additionally been tackled by Montoya moments after the incident which led to the penalty.

As the Warriors argued the choice with the referee, an unknown participant could be heard shouting, “get up Kyle, you f****t”.

An NRL spokesman informed AAP they had been “aware and investigating” the incident.

A participant could be charged with opposite conduct if the NRL can show who stated the slur.

A grade one opposite conduct cost carries a $1000 high quality with an early plea if it is the primary offence, whereas grade two and better prices carry suspensions.

Former Wests Tigers playmaker Mitchell Moses was handed a two-game ban for utilizing a homophobic slur in direction of Canberra Raiders lock Luke Bateman in 2014 whereas enjoying within the NSW under-20s facet.