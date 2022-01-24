NRL star caught up in crowd brawl

A Manly Sea Eagles rugby league participant is below investigation after he was allegedly filmed sparking a brawl at a junior consultant match over the weekend.

The alleged combat broke out on the SG Ball trial match between South Sydney Rabbitohs and Manly Warringah Sea Eagles at Erskineville Oval on Saturday.

It is alleged the Manly participant turned concerned in a heated confrontation with a spectator earlier than the pair broke out right into a combat.

The two males are stated to be recognized to one another, with allegations one of many males was kicked repeatedly within the head whereas on the bottom, spraying blood in every single place.

A NSW Rugby League spokesman has confirmed officers are investigating the incident.

Camera Icon A Manly Sea Eagles rugby league participant is below investigation after he was allegedly filmed sparking a brawl at a junior consultant match over the weekend. Credit: News Regional Media

A spokesman from the Manly membership additionally confirmed the alleged incident is being investigated, with the membership working with each the NSWRL and South Sydney to think about any “action that may be required”.

It is alleged a Sea Eagles participant ran from the bench to the tunnel space and engaged in a heated verbal trade with Hopoate.

A witness stated one of many males concerned within the alleged brawl was left with a “ripped shirt and blood everywhere”, whereas one other described it as “sickening”.

Police are believed to have been known as to the grounds however each males concerned within the combat had left the grounds by the point officers arrived.

A NSWRL spokesman stated officers have reviewed the video of the trial match, nevertheless it didn’t include any imaginative and prescient of the “off-field incident”.

Camera Icon Controversial ex Manly participant John Hopoate was additionally seen on the recreation and tried to calm the scenario. NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett Credit: News Corp Australia

“The information in the initial report indicates the incident was between Manly supporters,” the spokesman stated.

“No players who participated in the match were involved in the altercation.”

Sea Eagles officers have spoken to relative events and have ready a report for the membership’s chief government Stephen Humphreys.

“The Manly club has been asked to provide NSWRL with a full report of the incident and identify the principal protagonists,” the NSWRL spokesman stated.

“After receiving the report the NSWRL will determine if further action is required.

“The NSWRL has a zero-tolerance policy for behaviour that threatens the safety of participants, officials and spectators and incidents like these are contrary to the standards of any community sport.”