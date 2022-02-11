NRL star’s darkest days are over

Kieran Foran has battled via his share of accidents and off-field struggles however says he feels as match as ever forward of his 14th NRL season.

Foran final season reunited with coach Des Hasler on the membership the place he turned a family identify and performed extra video games than in any yr since leaving.

During unconvincing stints on the Eels, Warriors and Bulldogs, Foran endured extremely publicised harm and psychological well being struggles.

The Kiwi worldwide hit all-time low taking part in for Parramatta on large cash in 2016 when he tried to take his personal life by overdosing on prescription treatment.

But again on the northern seashores taking part in beneath the coach who made him a star, Foran returned to type final season in what gave the impression to be his final roll of the cube at NRL stage.

Dally M medallist Tom Trbojevic stole the headlines, permitting the veteran Sea Eagle to fly beneath the radar with a strong 18 line-break assists and 11 strive assists. He was rewarded with a one-year contract extension.

Now, the 31-year-old is primed to take his type into the brand new season because the Sea Eagles purpose for his or her first premiership since he and Daly Cherry-Evans locked up the 2011 title.

“I feel really good,” Foran instructed SENZ.

“I had a tough couple of years there physically and mentally a few years ago.

“My body seems to have come full circle. I’m regenerated, I feel fresh in the mind and I’m clear in the mind.

“The body is responding to it, I feel like I’ve got a new lease of life on my footy career.

“I’m 32 in July, but I’m feeling like I did when I was 22.”

Despite his good relationship with Hasler, Foran stated he hadn’t been given a free go at pre-season coaching.

“He hasn’t taken it any easier on us older blokes,” Foran stated on SENZ Mornings.

“Me and Cherry-Evans are still getting the whip cracked by him.

“He’s been running the boys into the ground, but it’s been a really solid pre-season by everyone at the club.”

On March 10, Foran’s Sea Eagles will meet reigning champions Penrith within the first match of the NRL season for what looms as a mouth-watering conflict of title contenders.