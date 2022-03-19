NSW COVID hospitalisations rise, teenagers drive infections

The variety of folks in hospital with COVID-19 has elevated over the previous week, because the state data increased case totals in mild of the brand new, extra transmissible, Omicron sub-variant circulating locally.

NSW reported 19,060 new circumstances on Saturday, roughly the identical whole because the 20,000-odd infections reported on Friday and Thursday.

Testing at Maroubra’s Heffron Park this week. Credit:Louise Kennerley

Children and youngsters aged 10 to 19 accounted for 4160 of the infections, whereas under-10s reported 2441 constructive exams. There had been 3206 circumstances in folks of their 40s and 3048 circumstances in folks of their 30s.

Fewer than 1600 new circumstances had been reported in over-60s.