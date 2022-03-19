NSW COVID hospitalisations rise, teenagers drive infections
The variety of folks in hospital with COVID-19 has elevated over the previous week, because the state data increased case totals in mild of the brand new, extra transmissible, Omicron sub-variant circulating locally.
NSW reported 19,060 new circumstances on Saturday, roughly the identical whole because the 20,000-odd infections reported on Friday and Thursday.
Children and youngsters aged 10 to 19 accounted for 4160 of the infections, whereas under-10s reported 2441 constructive exams. There had been 3206 circumstances in folks of their 40s and 3048 circumstances in folks of their 30s.
Fewer than 1600 new circumstances had been reported in over-60s.
The variety of COVID-positive folks in hospital has risen barely over the previous two weeks, after beforehand declining.
As of 4pm Friday, there have been 1090 individuals who had examined constructive to COVID-19 within the state’s hospitals, together with 29 in intensive care. There had been 966 folks with the virus in hospital final Saturday, though on that day there have been 40 COVID-positive folks in intensive care.
Data from NSW Health’s most up-to-date COVID-19 surveillance report confirmed 75 per cent of infections by the week ending March 12 had been estimated to be Omicron’s BA.2 variant, a new sub-variant of the virus which is considered to be 25 to 30 per cent more transmissible than earlier Omicron infections.
The report mentioned circumstances had elevated in metropolitan Sydney over the previous week, however case charges in rural and regional native well being districts have remained steady.