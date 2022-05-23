NSW detective charged with raping teen who alleges she was sex-crimes victim

A NSW intercourse crimes detective based mostly in Sydney’s north-west has been charged with raping a teenage lady whereas investigating her sexual assault case.

The detective was assigned to work on the case of the 19-year-old after she alleged was the sufferer of a intercourse crime, The Daily Telegraph has reported.

Police mentioned in a press release they have been made conscious the younger lady had made quite a lot of allegations in opposition to the 55-year-old officer just below a 12 months in the past.

He was arrested on Friday and charged with sexual activity with out consent, three counts of sexually touching one other particular person with out consent, and misconduct in public workplace.

The NSW Professional Standards Unit instantly began an inside affairs investigation.