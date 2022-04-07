NSW doctor accused of hiding kids sues senior Queensland magistrate
“I also became aware that [the victim twins’] mother had breached a Family Court order and taken them into her protective custody and went into hiding.
“I also became aware at a later date that [male child victim] had disclosed that he was a victim of sexual assault by his father. I further became aware that [male child victim] disclosed this abuse to [the Queensland Police Service]. It is my belief that no action of any type has been taken.
“[During my committal hearing], I raised the abuse of the [victim twins] before Magistrate Gett as part of my defence and was repeatedly stopped by Magistrate Gett and repeatedly threatened with criminal defamation if I continued.
“I was forced to redact large parts of my defence statement because of this threat. I could not understand how I could be charged with criminal defamation if everything I was saying was verifiable fact, which appeared in the prosecution’s brief of evidence.”
Mr Pridgeon has “exhausted” his funds, he can not work as a result of his “ability to practice medicine has been taken away”, and he can not afford attorneys to defend himself towards these prices.
He additionally criticised Mr Gett’s resolution to commit him for trial.
“Clearly Magistrate Gett had no basis for making this threat against me and by doing so, denied me the right to a defence at the committal,” Mr Pridgeon claims in courtroom paperwork.
“I do not understand why I am charged with conspiracy in relation to [male child victim], when the allegation is that [male child victim’s grandmother] ‘abducted’ the child, when [she] had court-ordered custody and is not charged with abduction.
“I don’t understand how I can be charged with harbouring the [victim twins] when the law states that I must do all I can to protect a child in my care, whether I have lawful custody or not.”
The Brisbane District Court case towards Mr Pridgeon – involving the 4 prices laid by the AFP – stays ongoing, however a date has not but been set for it to return to courtroom.
His Brisbane Supreme Court utility was final heard in March the place it was determined Mr Gett could possibly be “excused from further appearance” within the matter. A future date has not been set.