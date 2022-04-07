NSW doctor accused of hiding kids sues senior Queensland magistrate

“I also became aware that [the victim twins’] mother had breached a Family Court order and taken them into her protective custody and went into hiding.

“I also became aware at a later date that [male child victim] had disclosed that he was a victim of sexual assault by his father. I further became aware that [male child victim] disclosed this abuse to [the Queensland Police Service]. It is my belief that no action of any type has been taken.

Anthony Gett was promoted to Deputy Chief Magistrate in Queensland on March 12, 2021. Credit:Cultural Diversity Justice Network

“[During my committal hearing], I raised the abuse of the [victim twins] before Magistrate Gett as part of my defence and was repeatedly stopped by Magistrate Gett and repeatedly threatened with criminal defamation if I continued.

“I was forced to redact large parts of my defence statement because of this threat. I could not understand how I could be charged with criminal defamation if everything I was saying was verifiable fact, which appeared in the prosecution’s brief of evidence.”