NSW, Fed govt floods stoush continues

Rain has returned to the NSW coast with residents in a number of areas being warned to arrange for heavy falls and flash flooding, amid an ongoing stoush over flood restoration funding.

NSW has been hit by repeated flooding over the previous few months, with the north and northwest of the state devastated by consecutive deluges since February.

While the restoration and clean-up efforts are ongoing, so is the rain.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Sarah Scully mentioned heavy rainfall was predicted on the central and south coasts of the state for the remainder of the week.

“We’re forecasting six hourly rainfall totals between 60 and 100mm, with up to 140mm about coastal areas,” Ms Scully mentioned on Wednesday.

Saturated catchments might reply rapidly to any bursts of rain, elevating fears of flash flooding and landslips, the BOM warned.

A extreme climate warning extends from Gosford to south of Bega and inland to the central and southern tablelands.

The rain is predicted to extend on Thursday and proceed by way of to the weekend.

Flood watches have been issued for central and southern coast rivers.

Minor to reasonable flooding is anticipated for the Wollombi Brook, Lower Hunter, Nepean, Hawkesbury, Upper Coxs, Colo, Macdonald, Parramatta, Georges, Woronora, Shoalhaven, Clyde, Moruya, Deua, Macquarie, Queanbeyan and Molonglo rivers.

The menace of additional flooding comes whereas northern NSW communities proceed a clean-up, amid a stoush between the NSW and federal governments over funding for the restoration effort.

NSW introduced new grants to help with the rebuilding of flood-damaged, uninsured houses on Monday, with the federal government saying it was placing up the cash as a result of it was uninterested in ready for federal enter.

But Prime Minister Scott Morrison mentioned on Tuesday he had written to Premier Dominic Perrottet to emphasize his authorities was glad to separate funding.

Mr Perrottet mentioned whereas his authorities was prepared to work with the Commonwealth, it could in the end meet the wants of communities as they’re recognized.

“If we can do more we will, we’ve requested further (federal) assistance … From my perspective, I want to make sure we give as much support as we can,” Mr Perrottet informed ABC Radio National on Wednesday.

“The other issue we have, which is a bit frustrating, is there seem to be people who are disqualified (from receiving federal funding)… based on where they live.

“To me, it would not matter in case you’ve misplaced your own home in Lismore or Mullumbimby, you are in the identical scenario.”

Mr Perrottet hopes to get support from the federal government to expand the homes grants scheme while attributing discrepancies in funding delivery to a lack of understanding by the federal government.

He also wants to reduce bureaucracy in the administration of grants so that money can be distributed faster.

While an inquiry into the flooding disaster and response is due to report back to the NSW government by the end of September, a pre-emptive examination will take place during a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday.

Emergency Services and Resilience Minister Steph Cooke will face the listening to, together with Resilience NSW Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons and NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Rob Rogers.