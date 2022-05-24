NSW flood warnings as heavy rain continues

People dwelling within the NSW Northern Rivers area are enduring extra rain as they attempt to get well from the affect of devastating floods earlier this 12 months.

The Bureau of Meteorology says the Wilson River at Lismore peaked close to the minor flood degree on Monday evening after heavy rain in latest days, with the downpour anticipated to proceed all week.

A minor flood warning is present for the close by Richmond River.

Meanwhile, a hazardous surf warning is in place for a lot of the NSW coast, from Byron Bay within the north to Batemans Bay within the south.

Soils within the Northern Rivers area and the northeast of the state stay closely saturated from a record-breaking deluge of rain over summer time, rising the probabilities of flash flooding.

The BOM says the La Nina circumstances that introduced unprecedented rain and flooding to huge swathes of the coast in summer time and autumn will proceed all through winter, bringing above-average rainfall for a lot of japanese Australia.

Some areas had already reached the typical rainfall for May previously few days, the BOM mentioned.