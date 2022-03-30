NSW floods LIVE updates: Lismore levee overflows, Byron Bay’s main street under water

Lismore’s Wilsons River has overtopped the levee this morning and will attain 11m within the coming hours, the BOM has forecast.

Evacuation orders had been re-issued at 3.20am this morning for the Lismore CBD after residents had been advised it was protected to return to their properties at 5pm on Tuesday.

At 9am the floodwater formally topped Lismore CBD levee with water now operating from the Wilsons River by way of town streets.

The Wilsons River levee final overtopped on the finish of February, inflicting lethal flooding for the area.

Lismore is as soon as once more below water. Credit:Getty

Lismore resident Anna Treneman has been volunteering on the nationwide Indigenous newspaper Koori Mail’s makeshift restoration centre, serving to make 2000 scorching meals a day for flood-affected residents.

But on Tuesday they needed to pack up the centre, transfer every little thing to larger floor and hope for the most effective.

“It will be flooded, but you know we cannot control the weather,” she mentioned. “We are exhausted down here and we’ve just done this, we’ve just started getting people in homes again and we [have to] begin again.”