NSW floods updates: Transport Minister urges people to work from home due to ‘extreme’ train delays; strong wind gusts forecast for Sydney as rain eases

Commuters are set to endure one other day of disruptions throughout the broader rail community attributable to flooding and landslips.

Buses proceed to exchange trains on Sydney’s T1 Western Line between Schofields and Richmond attributable to flooding on tracks.

Trains usually are not additionally not operating between Leppington and Casula on the T2 Inner West and Leppington line attributable to a landslip at Casula.

Meanwhile, flooding on tracks at Olympic Park is stopping trains from operating between the sporting and leisure precinct and Lidcombe in each instructions. Buses are changing trains on the T7 Olympic Park Line.

Trains are unable to function on the Blue Mountains Line between Penrith and Lithgow attributable to landslips at Katoomba and Zig Zag, forcing commuters onto substitute buses.

Buses are additionally changing trains on the Southern Highlands Line between Moss Vale and Campbelltown because of the extreme climate inflicting a landslip and flooding at Picton.

On the South Coast Line, buses are changing some trains between Waterfall and Thirroul, and all trains between Port Kembla and Port Kembla North, because of the want for pressing monitor tools repairs. Buses are additionally changing trains between Bomaderry and Kiama.

Transport Minister David Elliott has urged commuters to rethink their journey plans as additional delays and cancellations have been anticipated this week, and rail crews wanted time to evaluate, clear and restore any harm to the community.

“With bad weather likely to continue and the extent of damage still unclear, we need to act to ensure the safety of commuters while also providing as many services as we safely can.”