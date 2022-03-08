Australia

NSW floods updates: Two bodies found in stormwater canal in Sydney’s west as weather worsens across state; evacuation orders issued across city, South Coast

An evacuation order has been issued for low-lying properties on the Lower Macleay, together with Kempsey’s CBD.

At 1pm, the SES mentioned as soon as floodwaters go 6.3 metres on the Kempsey gauge, roads on the Lower Macleay will start to shut.

Those roads included South West Rocks Road, Smithtown Road, Plummers Lane, South West Rocks Road, Crescent Head, Hat Head, and Maria River Road.

The SES warned that after floodwaters enter the world, folks might lose entry to “water, sewerage, power, phones and internet”.

Evacuation centres have been arrange at Kempsey Showground and South West Rocks Country Club.



