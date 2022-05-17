NSW man charged with sex assault of child

An 84-year-man has been charged with sexually assaulting a toddler he knew over a two-year interval in Sydney’s south.

Police allege the person sexually assaulted the woman, then aged between 10 and 12, in Kogarah between November 2017 and March 2019.

Detectives from the State Crime Command’s Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad arrested the person on Monday at a house in Kogarah Bay.

He was charged with the aggravated sexual assault of a kid underneath 10, aggravated indecent assault of an individual underneath 16 and inciting an individual underneath 16.

He appeared in Sutherland Local Court, the place he was formally refused bail to reappear on the similar court docket on July 11.