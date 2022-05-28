NSW Paramedics take five-day industrial action

NSW Paramedics have begun industrial motion that may embody them not logging billing data and remaining at their house station space for the five-day marketing campaign.

People who name 000 will nonetheless have an ambulance reply, however won’t be billed for it.

Groaning underneath the pressure: NSW Ambulances are struggling to deal with large demand. Credit:Jessica Hromas

Starting on Friday evening and ending on Wednesday, paramedics are taking the motion as they bid for 1500 further employees, the institution of a specialist neighborhood care community and a pay rise.

The Australian Paramedics Association can be demanding the state authorities implement the suggestions of the Regional Healthcare Inquiry and a evaluate of the affected person triaging system.