Australia
NSW Paramedics take five-day industrial action
NSW Paramedics have begun industrial motion that may embody them not logging billing data and remaining at their house station space for the five-day marketing campaign.
People who name 000 will nonetheless have an ambulance reply, however won’t be billed for it.
Starting on Friday evening and ending on Wednesday, paramedics are taking the motion as they bid for 1500 further employees, the institution of a specialist neighborhood care community and a pay rise.
The Australian Paramedics Association can be demanding the state authorities implement the suggestions of the Regional Healthcare Inquiry and a evaluate of the affected person triaging system.