NSW, Queensland flood LIVE updates: SES issues evacuation orders as Premier warns ‘worst is yet to come’

More than 1300 individuals have registered with the NSW authorities as having been impacted by floods within the Lismore space, within the state’s north.

Scenes from the town of 43,000 yesterday confirmed locals left on rooftops because the water rose. By 3pm, water had reached virtually 15 metres at Woodlawn, 5km from the centre of city. The metropolis was suggested to evacuate round noon.

Severe flooding hits Lismore in northern NSW within the worst flood ever recorded on Monday. Credit:Elise Derwin

The Department of Communities and Justice and its accomplice companies have registered greater than 1300 individuals as impacted by the climate occasion, NSW Minister for Families, Communities and Disability Services Natasha Maclaren-Jones mentioned in a press release this morning.

“We are doing everything we can to help those who are stranded and isolated due to this devastating event,” Ms Maclaren-Jones mentioned.

The division is aiding at 10 evacuation centres within the area.

“It’s heartbreaking to see so many people being evacuated from their homes due to such severe flooding, but I want to reassure everyone that we will continue to support flood victims and work with our government and non-government partners to respond to local needs as they evolve.”

People needing help because of the flood catastrophe ought to contact the State Emergency Service on 132 500. For emergency lodging, name the Link2Home hotline on 1800 152 152

Yesterday night it was reported more than 15,000 insurance claims have been made for properties across Queensland and NSW.

You can learn Sydney Morning Herald reporters Lucy Cormack and Heath Gilmore‘s recap of yesterday’s events in Lismore here and Cloe Read’s abstract of the situation in south-east Queensland here.