NSW, Queensland flood LIVE updates: SES issues evacuation orders as Premier warns ‘worst is yet to come’

Good morning and welcome to our dwell protection of the unprecedented floods which have inundated communities throughout north-eastern NSW and south-eastern Queensland.

Tens of 1000’s of individuals in dozens of areas, together with Lismore, Murwillumbah and Grafton, are topic to evacuation orders, whereas many extra are on excessive alert this morning.

We’ll deliver you the newest data, together with climate warnings, evacuation orders and press conferences, as they arrive in all through the day.

