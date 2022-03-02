NSW, Queensland floods LIVE updates: Death toll rises as SES continue rescues in Lismore, Ballina and Brisbane; Sydney prepares for torrential downpours across city

NSW Health has issued some necessary recommendation to people who find themselves isolating due to COVID-19 however now must evacuate their houses amid the specter of rising floodwaters.

It boils all the way down to this: “If you are told to evacuate, you must evacuate”.

That’s NSW Acting Chief Health Officer Dr Marianne Gale.

“Under no circumstances should you remain in self-isolation at your residence – your safety is our highest concern and an emergency evacuation is a valid reason to leave your home.”

Dr Gale urged all individuals isolating as a consequence of COVID-19 in communities vulnerable to flooding to develop an evacuation plan instantly.

“Start putting together your medicines, extra drinking fluids and comfort items ready to go with you,” she stated.

“Where possible, stay with friends and family who are up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations, who have enough space in their home for you to continue self-isolating and who do not have an elderly or severely immunocompromised person at home. You may also choose to stay in a hotel or motel if feasible.”

However, when you don’t have secure, different lodging Dr Gale stated “do not hesitate to go to an evacuation centre”, the place there are plans to handle the danger of COVID-19 transmission.