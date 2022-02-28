NSW, Queensland floods LIVE updates: SES issues evacuation orders for Northern Rivers residents; south-east Queensland situation worsens

There are some actually heartbreaking tales popping out of right now’s horror day of floods.

Herald reporter Catherine Naylor is on the bottom in Lismore and spoke to resident Noel Lyon.

Lyon was being rescued when he had a second of sheer terror, she writes.

Noel Leon together with his three-month-old child rescued from the flooding lodge. Credit:Elise Derwin

He’s trying down Lismore’s major highway, by means of the driving rain, attempting to depend his household. He cradles his three-month-old daughter in his arms.

She’s wrapped in a sheepskin rug, and he’s desperately attempting to maintain the rain off her face.

His voice takes on an fringe of panic as he realises he can’t see his two-year-old daughter. “Wait. Where’s Lala? Lala! Who’s got Lala?”

It lasts only a minute. Someone calls out that they’re carrying the toddler. Reunited, sodden, the household stroll up the hill to a ready minibus that can take them to an evacuation centre at Southern Cross University.

The flood refugees simply preserve coming. Boatloads of them. They’re soaked and in shock. They communicate of the pace at which they watched the water rise, how they by no means thought their place would go below, how a lot worse this flood is than even the notorious flood of 1974.

In East Lismore, tons of of metres from the banks of the Wilson River, the muddy brown waters of the river now lap the Bruxner Highway, virtually touching the site visitors lights that hold overhead.

Usually, this highway is stuffed with vehicles and semi-trailers, travelling the busy major route between Lismore and Ballina, and past that to Casino.

Now dozens of boats journey alongside it as an alternative, a random fleet of personal and rescue boats, and even canoes, pulling up the place the water stops to ship surprised households, aged individuals, canine and chickens into the arms of troopers, police and SES volunteers who information them into buses to take them to the college.