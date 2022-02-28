NSW, Queensland floods LIVE updates: SES issues evacuation orders for Northern Rivers residents; south-east Queensland situation worsens

Senior meteorologist Jackson Browne has declared the floods in Lismore as “unprecedented” with rainfall on Monday breaking the city’s climate data.

With data courting again to 1870, the Bureau of Meteorology has predicted 14 metres of floodwater on the Wilsons River, which Lismore sits upon.

The highest the river stage has reached beforehand is 12.2 metres which was set in 1974.

Browne outlined the floods seen in Northern NSW and in south-east Queensland as “biblical in nature”.

Lismore recorded 181mm of rain in half-hour to 9:15am alone.

“It’s just a massive amount of water that’s just come through,” he mentioned.

“There’s nothing in the record books like it.”

Mr Browne mentioned the silver lining was the actual fact the climate system creating the floods is ready to maneuver off the coast within the coming days.

Lismore residents are nonetheless being evacuated this morning. Credit:Elise Derwin

“We might still have some lingering impact after that, showers and storms but nothing biblical in nature like what we’ve seen,” he mentioned.