NSW, Queensland floods LIVE updates: Waters begin to recede in Lismore as BOM warns Sydney to ‘hunker down’ for more wild weather over weekend

Herald reporter Laura Chung spoke to various Lismore residents yesterday – all who’ve been left devastated by this week’s flood emergency.

“Driving into Lismore, piles of household items – now covered in mud and destroyed – were building in the street. It looked like a bomb had gone off, with wheelie bins, tables, a suitcase and even a gas canister in trees. While they’ve got years of recovery ahead of them, residents are adamant: the community will rally together to get through this disaster,” she writes.

Read their tales beneath:

Nick Sullivan factors to the highest of a store in Lismore the place the water ran as much as on Monday.

He, like many others, used his boat to assist individuals and their pets to security. The pair may have a beer tonight, earlier than gearing as much as proceed the cleansing up course of tomorrow.

“I’ve just been over at my ex-partner’s parents place helping throw shit out. We’ll do mum’s house tomorrow. It will be busy,” Mr Sullivan mentioned.

“I’ll come with you,” Mr Greathead added.

Mr Sullivan then begins to record others in or round Lismore that the pair will go assist out.

“The list goes on – it’s everyone we know,” he mentioned.

Nick Sullivan exterior his dwelling. Credit:Brook Mitchell

Tracy Dwyer has seen and ready for floods earlier than, however she’s by no means seen something just like the one which swept via the city on Sunday evening.

Ms Dwyer, the proprietor of Minarelli Smash Repairs, has a mammoth clean-up job forward of her.

The workplace is roofed in mud, with the pc and any paper utterly destroyed.

“I’m scared what this will mean for us moving forward. We’ve lost everything,” she mentioned.

Tracey Dwyer, proprietor of Minarelli Smash Repairs with pal Crystal Dwight. Credit:Brook Mitchell

Matt Cutting’s cleaning soap assortment, together with some from Paris, is totally ruined.

Photos, kitchen home equipment and the embroidery enterprise on the town he runs with Ray Rendell are all gone as nicely.

The pair have misplaced one dwelling within the 2017 floods, one other dwelling within the 2019 bushfires and now their Lismore property in these floods.

“Most things are covered in mud,” Mr Cutting mentioned. “You are going through cupboards and everything, seeing everyday things ruined.”