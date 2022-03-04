NSW, Queensland floods LIVE updates: Waters begin to recede in Lismore as BOM warns Sydney to ‘hunker down’ for more wild weather over weekend

As of 5am on Friday, there was a extreme thunderstorm warning for elements of the Mid North Coast and the Hunter, with residents warned that heavy rain might result in flash flooding.

“An east coast low lies off the Mid North Coast and is pushing a near stationary area of rain onto the coast, along with some isolated embedded thunderstorms,” the warning mentioned.

Clean up continues downtown Lismore. Credit:Elise Derwin

The bureau cancelled its extreme climate warning for a lot of the NSW together with Sydney, Northern Rivers, Central Tablelands, Snowy Mountains and the Lower Western.

“A few thunderstorms remain possible over the NSW central coast and adjacent inland, with a small risk of more localised heavy rainfall – severe thunderstorm warnings will be issued if this eventuates,” the bureau mentioned.

“A separate Severe Weather Warning remains current for damaging surf south of Forster.”

For those that could also be returning to their houses after being evacuated, the SES has issued a information.