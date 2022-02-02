NSW records 11,807 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths as investigation launched into aged care boosters

An Operation COVID Shield spokesperson mentioned as of Monday greater than 99 per cent of aged care services had obtained a booster clinic or have been scheduled to obtain one. In his handle to the National Press Club on Tuesday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison mentioned he understood Australians have been annoyed and disenchanted with “how the global pandemic has played out over this past very difficult summer”, including he hadn’t “got everything right” and would take his fair proportion of criticism and blame. He stopped wanting a private apology when requested whether or not he would apologise for previous errors, together with travelling to Hawaii throughout the 2019-20 bushfires and concerning speedy antigen take a look at provide. “We’re all terribly sorry for what this pandemic has done to the world and to this country,” Mr Morrison mentioned.

Loading He mentioned the federal government was maybe too optimistic in regards to the challenges this summer time would current and had raised hopes, noting the Omicron COVID-19 variant had triggered vital adjustments. Mr Morrison mentioned if he had his time once more, he would have positioned the vaccine rollout beneath navy management earlier, and in addition conceded features of aged care — together with transferring sufferers between services into hospitals — might have been accomplished higher at a state and federal degree. He was requested on Seven’s Sunrise on Wednesday morning whether or not his “real mistake” had been to assert in early 2021 the vaccination rollout was not a race – a remark he has since said he regrets making. “As I said very clearly yesterday, we had two big challenges – one was of course the blocking of the supplies that we had ordered,” Mr Morrison instructed the breakfast TV program, “and there was also, later on, the big challenges of the AstraZeneca vaccine being limited in … whom it could be provided for because we had invested in ensuring we could manufacture that vaccine in Australia.

“The challenges we had early on around distribution [were] overwhelming, how things were being managed in Health, so that’s why I brought in [COVID-19 task force commander Lieutenant-] General [John] Frewen, and it turned around.” Loading Meanwhile, the NSW authorities has introduced it should fund 5000 Responsible Service of Alcohol (RSA) programs to assist ease staffing strain on the hospitality business. NSW Treasurer Matt Kean, in an announcement on Wednesday, mentioned the free programs can be out there from February 7 to permit extra folks to realize the required {qualifications} to enter the workforce at a important time. NSW Hospitality Minister Kevin Anderson added: “Staff shortages are adversely impacting the hospitality sector, which is why we are supporting more people to obtain skills and work to drive our economic recovery.”