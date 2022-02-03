NSW records 12,632 new COVID-19 cases, 38 deaths as more teens become eligible for booster

“We urge everyone to get their booster dose as soon as possible,” he mentioned. Loading About two-thirds of individuals aged over 70 in NSW have had a booster vaccination dose, however figures provided to the Herald show lower than a 3rd of individuals underneath 40 have had the additional shot, though many solely not too long ago turned eligible. “I encourage every mum, dad and grandparent to tell their younger family members there is no time to waste. Get the jab,” NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard mentioned. The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation has extended Pfizer booster approval to include 16- and 17-year-olds, which means those that had their second dose a minimum of three months in the past are eligible to obtain a 3rd shot at state hubs, GPs and pharmacies.

“This includes those who were aged under 16 years when they received their last primary dose and are now aged 16 years,” ATAGI said in its statement. Loading Speaking on Nine’s Today present on Thursday morning, federal Health Minister Greg Hunt mentioned it was “more likely than not” the definition of absolutely vaccinated would quickly change. “That’s my expectation, but we want everybody to be boostered in any event,” Mr Hunt mentioned. Meanwhile, the Therapeutic Goods Administration has advised it is necessary to not eat, drink, smoke, brush your tooth or chew gum within the 10 to half-hour earlier than taking a saliva speedy antigen take a look at (RAT) — depending on particular person take a look at directions offered — “as it may produce an incorrect result”.