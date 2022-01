NSW has recorded 12,818 new instances and 30 new deaths on Tuesday.

There are actually 2749 individuals with the virus in hospital, with 183 in intensive care and 70 on ventilators.

Infections have dropped as soon as once more after recording 13,026 infections and 27 deaths on Monday, after 13,354 instances had been recorded on Sunday and 52 deaths – the state’s deadliest day but.

More to come back