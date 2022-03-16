NSW records 30,000 daily COVID-19 cases after ‘data processing issue’
“In the earlier stages we were as accurate as we could be because we had PCR tests, they were not being done at home,” he mentioned.
Loading
NSW Health mentioned the processing concern was now solved and solely affected the reporting of instances.
Those who registered constructive speedy antigen assessments throughout Sunday and Monday had been nonetheless put in contact with medical care as per regular.
“There were 30,402 positive test results notified in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday. This includes 22,748 positive [rapid antigen tests], with about 10,000 of those from Sunday and Monday,” an announcement from NSW Health mentioned.
“There were 7654 positive PCR results returned from a total of 48,987 PCR tests. PCR tests results were not affected by the data processing issue.”
COVID-19 hospitalisations are secure in NSW, with 1016 admitted and 44 in intensive care items.
The Morning Edition e-newsletter is our information to the day’s most essential and fascinating tales, evaluation and insights. Sign up here.