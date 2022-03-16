NSW records 30,000 daily COVID-19 cases after ‘data processing issue’

“In the earlier stages we were as accurate as we could be because we had PCR tests, they were not being done at home,” he mentioned.

NSW Health mentioned the processing concern was now solved and solely affected the reporting of instances.

Those who registered constructive speedy antigen assessments throughout Sunday and Monday had been nonetheless put in contact with medical care as per regular.

“There were 30,402 positive test results notified in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday. This includes 22,748 positive [rapid antigen tests], with about 10,000 of those from Sunday and Monday,” an announcement from NSW Health mentioned.