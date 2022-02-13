NSW records 6686 new COVID cases, 22 deaths
NSW has recorded 6686 new instances of COVID-19 and 22 deaths as nurses and midwives plan to go on strike throughout the state this week to protest their pay and situations.
On Sunday, NSW Health mentioned there have been 1614 folks in hospital being handled for the virus, down from 1650 the day prior to this, and 93 in intensive care, a fall from 104 on Saturday. Of these in intensive care, 42 require air flow.
More than 318,000 instances have been detected by fast antigen checks since January 13, with greater than 800,000 instances detected by PCR checks for the reason that starting of the pandemic.
The 22 deaths have been 13 males and 9 ladies, ranging in age from their 40s to 1 individual aged over 100. One of the deaths was a prisoner at Junee Correctional Centre, aged in his 40s, who died on Australia Day.
“NSW Health expresses its sincere condolences to their loved ones,” a spokesperson mentioned. “This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,715.”
The contemporary instances come as nurses and midwives from 150 public hospitals and well being companies throughout the state plan to stroll off the job on Tuesday to protest situations together with understaffing, lack of nurse-to-patient ratios, and an elevated workload through the pandemic.
The strike might be staggered all through Tuesday to make sure some employees stay accessible to supply lifesaving medical remedy.
Brett Holmes, the final secretary of the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association, mentioned each peak of the pandemic has demanded extra from “fatigued and diminished” healthcare staff and put them below “considerable strain”.
“Working conditions have deteriorated as staff vacancies increased, scope of practice has been diluted, admissions have skyrocketed, and untrained staff have been introduced into care models,” Mr Holmes mentioned. “All of this impacted the extent of care they’ll present to sufferers.