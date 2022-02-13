NSW records 6686 new COVID cases, 22 deaths

NSW has recorded 6686 new instances of COVID-19 and 22 deaths as nurses and midwives plan to go on strike throughout the state this week to protest their pay and situations.

On Sunday, NSW Health mentioned there have been 1614 folks in hospital being handled for the virus, down from 1650 the day prior to this, and 93 in intensive care, a fall from 104 on Saturday. Of these in intensive care, 42 require air flow.

Health employee and scholar Max Eberle receives a booster vaccination in Parramatta on Thursday. Credit:Cole Bennetts

More than 318,000 instances have been detected by fast antigen checks since January 13, with greater than 800,000 instances detected by PCR checks for the reason that starting of the pandemic.

The 22 deaths have been 13 males and 9 ladies, ranging in age from their 40s to 1 individual aged over 100. One of the deaths was a prisoner at Junee Correctional Centre, aged in his 40s, who died on Australia Day.