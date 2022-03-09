NSW selective schools test postponed

The NSW selective highschool placement take a look at has been delayed with a day’s discover because of flooding.

A tweet from Westmead Public School on Wednesday mentioned that the take a look at had been postponed because of flooding in a number of faculties.

A large number of schools have been shut prior to now week because of flooding.

The NSW Department of Education mentioned mother and father, presiding officers and faculties could be notified of the adjustments by electronic mail at this time.

News.com.au understands the sudden postponement was made so no college students could be unfairly deprived as a result of excessive climate circumstances.

The Selective High Schools placement take a look at is held yearly for yr six college students hoping for placement in one among NSW’s prestigious selective excessive faculties.

