NSW have set South Australia a victory goal of 326 because the Redbacks chase a breakthrough Sheffield Shield victory within the ultimate spherical of the season.

NSW declared their innings at 8-305 halfway by means of the morning session on day 4 at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide, leaving the house aspect 82 overs to assert victory.

South Australia have been 1-44 off 14 overs at lunch.

Bailey Capel (8) was the one wicket to fall, caught at second slip off Trent Copeland.

NSW resumed at 4-235 and thumped 73 off 12 overs in a whirlwind hour on the crease.

Lachlan Hearne accomplished his highest first-class rating earlier than being bowled for 65 by Nathan McSweeney (4-89).

The left-arm spinner knocked over Chris Tremain together with his subsequent ball to finish the over however was unable to have a shot on the hat-trick ball because the Blues closed their innings.

Allrounder Jack Edwards was the opposite principal contributor for the Blues with 38 off 44 balls.

Winless after seven matches, South Australia are assured of the picket spoon whereas NSW’s ultimate hopes have been ended yesterday as Western Australia and Victoria locked up their spots for subsequent week’s decider.