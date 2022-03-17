NSW sexual and domestic violence assaults rise, while murder hits historic low

“It’s been steadily decreasing since then, and we’d all thought it was at a point where it couldn’t go any lower and the pandemic hit and it went even lower,” Ms Fitzgerald mentioned.

“Irrespective of population increases, these offences that were once very common are now unusual,” she mentioned, citing break-ins for instance. In 2000, the state recorded practically 81,000 break-ins. Last yr, there have been 18,000.

Rates of homicide are additionally at a historic low in NSW, with 51 murders happening throughout the state in 2021 in contrast with 114 murders in 2000.

“It’s a very steady pattern. It is also surprising just how low it is right now,” she mentioned.

