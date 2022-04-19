NSW to end COVID-19 household isolation rules
Wood stated the virus had circulated largely in household teams over the previous two months which had contributed to elevated immunity.
“That added immunity will likely have a stronger effect than maintaining the close contact isolation rules at this point.”
“As I’ve said consistently for a few weeks now, once we got past the peak, once we started to see case numbers coming down, we would have more options,” Andrews stated, noting the state wanted to “see through that those few days of data turn into the trend that we hope that it is”.
Health Minister Brad Hazzard stated earlier on Tuesday that modifications to isolation of shut contacts are into account, noting these wanted to be managed alongside “community health outcomes in the ongoing pandemic”.
In its recommendation on how Australia ought to handle coronavirus over winter, the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee beneficial state governments adopted a “nationally consistent, risk-based transition” away from quarantine for family contacts “following the peak of the BA.2 wave”.
Suggestions for alternative measures included frequent speedy antigen testing, minimising shut contacts’ entry to high-risk settings similar to aged care services and hospitals, and sporting masks outdoors of the house.
Under present guidelines, individuals who stay with a COVID-19 case are required to isolate for seven days, except they’ve had the virus themselves throughout the earlier 12 weeks or already needed to isolate throughout the previous fortnight.
Several exemptions to the rule have already been applied following workforce shortages in several industries, most not too long ago aviation and airport employees.
The committee has not beneficial isolation guidelines are relaxed for constructive circumstances, who will nonetheless be required to isolate for seven days.
NSW Labor chief Chris Minns stated any modifications to isolation guidelines wanted the endorsement of chief well being officer Dr Kerry Chant.
“I recognise that this is a very difficult problem for the NSW government, if they’re proposing to make changes for close contacts within a household due to the significant amount of labor shortages within the economy and the significant disruption for communities.”
with Rachel Eddie and Paul Sakkal
