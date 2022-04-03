NSW to go it alone on flood funding after federal government refused

NSW will go it alone on new money handouts to assist uninsured flood victims whose houses have been decimated and contents destroyed after the federal authorities refused to go halves in the associated fee.

Premier Dominic Perrottet will announce the brand new $112 million Back Home grants in Lismore on Monday when he returns from paternity depart.

A brand new funding package deal will probably be unveiled by Premier Dominic Perrottet after Lismore was hit by floods for the second time. Credit:Getty

The Back Home scheme supplies as much as $20,000 to residents whose houses have been declared broken or destroyed and who’re unable to say on insurance coverage or pure catastrophe aid.

The program will probably be open to the Hawkesbury, Ballina, Byron, Clarence Valley, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Tweed native authorities areas.