NSW to release its first Auslan syllabus for school students

NSW will introduce its first Australian Sign Language syllabus subsequent yr, so college students can examine it as both a primary or second language.

It might be accessible for college kids from kindergarten to yr 10, and goals to assist them acquire information and understanding of the variety of the deaf group and to grasp the connection between language and tradition.

“NSW offers one of the most comprehensive school languages curriculum in the world, and I am committed to exploring how we can make that even better, including for students with disability,” mentioned Education Minister Sarah Mitchell.

Students at Strathfield High School are Auslan customers Credit:Rhett Wyman

“I am pleased to see Auslan included in the curriculum for the first time not only because it is a great step for inclusion and students with disability, but because it gives all students the opportunity to experience a unique part of Australia’s linguistic history.”