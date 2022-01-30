NSW Treasurer Matt Kean fires broadside at PM and Frydenberg over funding
“Now, I welcome the fact that states and territories want to play catch-up, want to help out and want to do their bit. That is absolutely welcome and I encourage them to do that.”
The NSW billion-dollar package gives assist for small enterprise payroll, rebates on charges, expenses and speedy antigen take a look at prices, and a industrial landlord hardship grant. The NSW authorities additionally introduced an $80 million arts bundle that can see it underwrite ticket gross sales.
Retail, hospitality and tourism companies have been hit by an absence of shopper confidence and spending over the summer time because the Omicron wave swept the state.
Senator Birmingham mentioned the South Australian authorities had introduced a bundle in latest days with out calling or criticising the federal authorities as a result of “they know that what we’re doing to support the economy right across the country.
“This idea somehow there’s no federal government support is rubbish,” he mentioned.
Asked in regards to the Commonwealth not signing as much as this system, Premier Dominic Perrottet acknowledged the stress: “I’d like them to provide financial support just as they have in the past.
“When I was treasurer I also didn’t see eye to eye at various points in time. You have those constructive and robust discussions.
“Ultimately our job in our state is to get every one of our businesses to the other side.
“Our success in this state has been to have the backs of every business in NSW.
“We put people before the budget.”
Asked in regards to the want for an additional stimulus bundle, Mr Perrottet mentioned he would proceed to taylor his strategy to the circumstances of the time.
